Edwards Bob
The Edwards family are heartbroken
to announce that our wonderful
Husband, Dad and Grandpa,
passed away peacefully on
Sunday 17th November.
A devoted family man,
he was well known in the area
for his work as a lecturer at the
Regional College and also through
his passions for rugby, judo,
music and ballroom dancing.
He will be sadly missed by so many.
Funeral will take place at
St Mary's Church, Whittlesey, PE7 1AB
on Thursday 5th December at 12pm .
If you have memories that you would like to share please go to https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/
obituaries/69917
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2019