Bob Briggs

Bob Briggs Notice
Briggs Bob Passed away suddenly at Peterborough City Hospital on 29th May 2019
aged 67 years.
Husband of Janet.
Brother of Alan.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 14th June 2019 at 1:30pm. Flowers may be sent to the chapel of rest. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service for Joy for Joel. All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ. Tel:- 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 6, 2019
