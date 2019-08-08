|
|
|
SLACK Betty Kathleen
(nee Turner) Sadly passed away peacefully on 25th July 2019
aged 89 years.
Dearly loved wife of Cedric
and mum to Valerie and Clare.
Much loved step-mum,
granny and great granny.
Will be sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service at
Marholm Crematorium on
Thursday 15th August at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
Rowson House, 1150, Lincoln Rd, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ. Tel: 01733 808416
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019