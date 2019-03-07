|
Hay Betty
MBE Betty Hay died peacefully on
February 23rd, aged 92,
following a short illness.
A thanksgiving service will be held for Betty Hay on Saturday March 23rd at 2.30pm in Castor Church, PE5 7AX.
Everyone is welcome to celebrate
her life and achievements.
Donations in memory of Betty
can be made to "Peterborough and District Deaf Children's Society"
and given at the service or sent to
RJ Scholes (Deeping St James),
4 Horse Gate, Deeping St James, Peterborough, PE6 8EN
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
