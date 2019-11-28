|
|
|
SHELLEY Beryl Sadly passed away at Longueville
Court Care Home on Friday
8th November 2019 aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Philip Shelley, loving mother of Jane, Stephen and Gillian. A devoted mother-in-law of Patience and grandma of Chantelle.
The funeral service will take place at 2pm on Thursday 5th December 2019 at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to MND Association may be made at the service.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2019