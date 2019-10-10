Home

Beryl Sheehan

Beryl Sheehan Notice
SHEEHAN Beryl Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
27th September 2019, aged 87
years. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Sarah, Tim and Emma. Also a much loved
grandmother of George, Joseph, Jacob, Ben and Wilfie.
Requiem Mass to take place on
Friday 18th October, 12.30pm at
Sacred Heart and St. Oswald's Roman Catholic Church, Lincoln Road, Peterborough, followed by committal at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Shelter at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street,
Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019
