Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Beryl Dobbs Notice
DOBBS Beryl Elsie Passed away peacefully at her home on
17th February 2019, aged 89 years.
Loving wife of Harold.
Dearest mum of Anne and Jane.
Special Nan and Great Grandmother.

The Funeral Service will take place at
Peterborough Crematorium on
19th March at 12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu if desired to be made for British Heart Foundation.

All further enquiries to
Co-Operative Funeralcare,
Bretton Centre, Peterborough
PE3 8DU
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
