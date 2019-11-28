|
|
|
Gallagher Bernie Passed away peacefully at home on 19th November, aged 79.
Greatly missed by all of his children
and all his family, Bernard, Patrick, Martin, John, Margaret and Noel, grandchildren Jamie, Jessica and Caitlin, great grandchildren
Harry and Connor.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 12th December at 11.30 .am. at St Peter and All Souls Church.
Family flowers only and donations
to Cancer Research.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeral Directors Tel 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2019