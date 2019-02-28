|
|
|
WADE Bernard Passed away at Peterborough City Hospital on 20th February 2019
aged 91 years.
Dearest Father and Grandad.
The Funeral Service will be held at
Holy Trinity Church, Orton Longueville on Tuesday 12th March 2019
at 10:30am.
Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service in Bernard's memory for Holy Trinity Church.
All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeral Care,
Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763 366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
