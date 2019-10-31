Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00
St Mary's Church
Whittlesey
Barry Wilson

Barry Wilson Notice
Wilson Barry Sidney
(Badger) Sadly passed away at home on 17th October aged 74.
Loving husband of Mandy, dad to Jason, Kirsty and Sadie, grandad to Ben, James, Luke, Dexter and Sophia, father-in-law to Andy and Jim, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle.
Going to be missed and
never forgotten by all.
The celebration of Badger's life will
take place at St Mary's Church, Whittlesey on Monday 4th November
at 11am followed by burial at
Whittlesey Cemetery.
Flowers to be sent to H E Bull.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019
