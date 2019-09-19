Home

Barbara Yardley

Barbara Yardley Notice
Barbara Yardley Passed away peacefully on 12th September 2019,
aged 79 years.
Loving mum of
Linda and Gary.
Loving grandmother of
James, Lewis, Thomas and Lucy.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 1st October 2019 at 11:30am. Flowers may be sent to the Chapel of Rest. Donations in lieu, if desired,
may be made at the service for
Friends of Peterborough Hospital.
All further enquiries to
Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ.
Tel:- 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019
