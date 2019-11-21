|
PETERS Barbara Kathleen June Passed away peacefully at Cherry Blossom Care Home on 4th November 2019 aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of the late Donald Peters. Loving mum of Christopher.
Loving sister of Dot, Ray, the late Peter, Jenny and Judy also mother in law of Christine. Special nan of Charlotte and Lizzie. Also great grandmother of Madison, Skylar and Georgie.
The funeral will take place at the Church of St. Matthew on Wednesday 27th November at 2pm, followed by the burial at Eye Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired may be made for
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019