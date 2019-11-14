|
FAKELMAN Barbara Aged 84 years. Passed away peacefully on the 9th November 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Martin.
Much loved mum of Stephen and Mark. Loving mother-in-law of Karen.
Sadly missed by all of her
family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 22nd November 2019 at 4.00pm. Floral tributes may be sent to M J Claypole Funeral Directors,
37 Main Street, Yaxley PE7 3LZ, or donations if desired for The Gables Comforts Fund may be made
at the service.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019