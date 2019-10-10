|
|
|
Barbara BEEKEN Passed away peacefully
on 14th September 2019
aged 76 years.
Beloved Mum of Sharron
and Beverley, Daughter
of Stan & Grace Pacey,
loving Sister of Terry and Janet.
Grandma to Lorna and Rhys.
The funeral service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium
on Thursday 17th October 2019
at 1pm. Flowers may be sent to the chapel of rest. Donations in lieu,
if desired may be made at the service for Cancer Research, Parkinson's
and Dementia UK.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough,
PE4 6LQ. Tel: 01733 225770
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019