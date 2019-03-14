|
|
|
HILL Audrey Barbara May From Longthorpe, Peterborough.
Passed away peacefully on Friday
1st March 2019, aged 92 years.
A very special Wife of Denis,
Mum of Anne, Linda and Janet,
Grandma to Vicky, Becky,John, Jessica, Emma and Katie and Mother in Law of Terry, Clive and Tim.
The funeral service will be at
Peterborough City Crematorium on
Thursday 28th March 2019 at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only by request,
but donations in Audrey's memory are for Age UK and
East Anglian Air Ambulance
and can be made on the day or sent c/o
Swearers Funeral Service
Blenheim Road
Ramsey, Cambs, PE26 1AL.
Tel: 01487 812239
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More