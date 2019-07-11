|
Proctor Arthur Passed away peacefully at home on 29th June 2019,
aged 92 years.
A loving dad, father-in-law, grandad and great grandad.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place at 2.30pm on Tuesday 16th July 2019
at Thorney Abbey.
Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu if desired
may be made at the service for
The Royal British Legion - Thorney Branch and Peterborough and
District Royal Naval Association.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 11, 2019