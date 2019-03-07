Home

SMITH April Dawn Aged 88 years. Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 27th February 2019. Beloved wife of the late John.
Much loved mum of Lynda. Sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 20th March 2019 at
12.30 pm. No black clothes to be worn by request. Floral tributes may be sent to Central England Co-operative Funeral Service, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough PE1 2RX, or donations if desired for the Cromer Lifeboat, Norfolk may be made at the service.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
