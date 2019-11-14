Home

Antonio De Matteis

Notice Condolences

Antonio De Matteis Notice
De Matteis Antonio Passed away peacefully on the 3rd November at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 88 years.
He will be sadly missed by his devoted Wife Assunta. A loving Papa to Rossana and Antonio, Nonno to Romina, Jose, Massimo, Sonia and Lucy, BisNonno to Cassius, Dante, Amadeo, Mersey, Dylan, Millie, Isabelle and Charlie.
The funeral service will take place at 11:45am on Monday 25th November at St Peter and All Souls R.C Church, Geneva Street, Peterborough followed by a burial at Eastfield Cemetery. Flowers welcome to Co-operative Funeral Service, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough or donations to Dementia Care may be given at the funeral service.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019
