|
|
|
D'ALESSIO Antonio Giuseppe
(known as Tony) Passed away unexpectedly on
27th October 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 68 years.
Beloved husband to Mirella,
a loving Dad to Lina and Sonia,
a treasured Nonno and a
devoted son to Lilina.
Tony will be sadly missed
by his family and many friends.
Funeral service to be held at 9.30am
on Wednesday 13th November at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
for Great Ormond Street Hospital Childrens Charity may be given at the funeral service or sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors,
31 Dogsthorpe Road,
Peterborough, PE1 3AD
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 6, 2019