Henson Antoni (Tony) Passed away on 15th October 2019, aged 89 years.
Father of Trevor, Carol and Jacqueline, grandfather to Carla, Nikki, Hollie, Heidi and Natasha and great grandfather to Hayden, Isla, Reuben and Archie.
The family would like to thank
Dr Watkins, Denise and nurses at Deepings Practice, St. Barnabas and
Marie Curie teams for all the care
they gave our lovely Dad and
The Ness M Care Team.
The funeral service to take place on Thursday 14th November, 1.00pm
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations for St Barnabas and Marie Curie.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019