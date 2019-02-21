|
|
|
Simons Anthony John Passed away peacefully on
9th February 2019 aged 78 years.
Husband to Jeanette, father to Joanne, Louise and Nina and brother to Maisie.
Adoring granddad to
6 loving grandchildren and
2 great grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 1st March 2019 at 10:30am.
No black to be worn.
Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu, if desired,
may be made at the service
for Critical Care at PCH.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
