PACKFORD Anthony
'Tony' On the 1st July 2019, peacefully and with dignity, after a long illness,
in Ashlynn Grange Care Home, Anthony (Tony) Packford, aged 91,
a loving husband to Joan of
nearly 62 years, and loving Dad
to Sarah, son-in-law Robert, and a
dear Grandad to Sam, who he adored.
The funeral will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 17th July at 11:30 am.
No flowers, donations may be
made at the service to the
British Heart Foundation.
All who knew Tony are welcome
to attend, and afterwards at the Fitzwilliam Arms in Marholm.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 11, 2019