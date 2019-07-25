Home

Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00
Peterborough Crematorium
EARL Anthony Robert
(Tony) Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital
on 15th July 2019, aged 95 years.
Beloved husband of Angela.
Much loved dad to Helena,
David and Martin. A dear father-in-law to John and Teresa, a special grandad and great grandad, brother and uncle.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 5th August, 10.00am at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Dress code - non formal.
All enquiries to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House,
75 High Street, Peterborough,
PE2 8DT. Tel 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 25, 2019
