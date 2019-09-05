|
COOK Anthony Leonard (Tony) Aged 93 years.
Passed away peacefully at Cedrus Court, Stowmarket
on 24th August 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Mollie. Loving dad of Maurice and Linda. Sadly missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 24th September 2019 at 11.30am. Donations if desired for
The British Heart Foundation may be made at the service.
Enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeral Service, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough
PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019