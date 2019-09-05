Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Cook

Notice Condolences

Anthony Cook Notice
COOK Anthony Leonard (Tony) Aged 93 years.
Passed away peacefully at Cedrus Court, Stowmarket
on 24th August 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Mollie. Loving dad of Maurice and Linda. Sadly missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 24th September 2019 at 11.30am. Donations if desired for
The British Heart Foundation may be made at the service.
Enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeral Service, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough
PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.