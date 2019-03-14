|
|
|
Anderson Anthony James Passed away at home on
6th March 2019, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of the late Cicely. Much loved dad of Sonia. Loving grandad of Ricky, Lee and Nicola.
Dear great-grandad of Lillie.
Funeral Service to take place at 2.00pm on Monday 25th March 2019 at Peterborough Crematorium.
No flowers please by request.
Further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeral Service, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More