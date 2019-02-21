Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Anne Elphick

Anne Elphick Notice
Elphick Anne Isobel Died peacefully at Ashlynn Grange Nursing Home on 8th February 2019, aged 87 years.
Anne will be missed by all who knew her but will live on in our memories.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St Botolph's Church, Longthorpe on Friday 8th March 2019 at 1pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service for the RNLI.
All enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street Peterborough PE1 2RX Telephone:01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
