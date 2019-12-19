|
Scialla Anna Passed away peacefully at the Star Residential Home on Monday
9th December 2019, aged 92 years.
Now lovingly reunited with
her late husband Domenico.
Beloved mother to Alessandro.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 31st December 2019 at 11:00am at St Peter's and All Souls Church followed by Fletton Cemetery at 12:30pm. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu may be made to Age UK at the service in her memory. All enquires to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019