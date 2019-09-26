Home

Ann Turnell

Notice Condolences

Ann Turnell Notice
TURNELL Ann Passed away on
11th September 2019, aged 74 years.
Beloved Wife of David,
loving Mum of Paul and Christopher, Mother-in-law of Beverley and Donna, devoted Nanna of Aiden, Harvey,
Jacob and Freya, Daughter of Hilda
and Sister to Kevin.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 2nd October at Peterborough Crematorium
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu for Macmillan Cancer Support
at the service.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019
