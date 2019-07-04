|
|
|
MARRIOTT Ann Peacefully on
Tuesday 25th June 2019
at Grosvenor House Nursing Home, East Stockwith aged 85 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Stuart.
Much loved mum of Austen & Karen.
A dear mother in law of
Vanessa & Chris.
A special nanna of Josh.
Loving sister, sister in law,
aunty & friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Thursday 18th July at 11.20am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Cats Protection may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 4, 2019