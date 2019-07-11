Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Ann Corney Notice
CORNEY Ann Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on the 30th June 2019,
aged 79 years.
Devoted wife of Alfred Hugh Corney, loving mother of Paul, Teresa and Moira, a special sister to Brian, Terry, Richard and Liz, also mother-in-law to Chris and Helen, a special nan to Jamie, Stefan, Ellie, Sophie and Dylan
and a great grandmother to Louis.
A wonderful, kind, loving person.
The funeral service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium
on Friday 19th July 2019 at 11am.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu, if desired,
may be made at the service
for Macmillan Nurses.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough PE1 2RX
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 11, 2019
