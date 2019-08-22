|
|
|
Ann
Chapman Passed away
on 10th August 2019,
aged 72 years.
Beloved wife of John,
loving mum to Denise and Chris,
loving sister to Jane.
Special nanny and great nanny.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 28th August 2019 at 11:30am. Flowers may be sent to the chapel of rest. All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough,
PE4 6LQ. Tel:- 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019