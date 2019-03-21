BREWER Angela Mary Bernadette Passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on March 17,2019, after a short illness. She was born on 22nd of August 1934 in Claudy, Co Londonderry, N'Ireland. Angela was a brave soul who left her home at the age of 18 to train as a nurse in Dublin and then work in London where she first met Derek.

Angela and Derek were married on 16th September 1957 and began their life together where they raised 6 children Christopher, Cieran, Suzi, Louise, Paul and Una, until Derek's death in 2006.

Angela was a caring and devoted Wife and Mother, who cared for Derek in his final years and who's life has revolved around her family.

Angela will be sadly missed

by her family and friends.

The funeral service will be held at

St Luke's Church Orton Malbourne on Monday 1st April 2019 at 11am.

Family flowers only by request.

We request that donations their lieu,

if desired, may be made at the service

in Angela's memory for the

Macmillan Nurses. Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019