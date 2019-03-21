|
WALPOLE Andrew John Passed away suddenly at home on
6th March 2019, aged 56 years.
Much loved son of John and Jenny. Loving father of Sam and Ellie
and a loving brother of David.
Also a sadly missed partner of Liz.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 26th March, 2:30 pm at Fenland Crematorium, March.
Family flowers only, but donations
for the British Heart Foundation
may be made at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Peterborough PE2 8DT.
Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
