Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
14:00
St. Mary the Virgin Church
Castor Road
Peterborough. PE6 7JA
Andrea Bone Notice
Andrea Mary
Bone Passed away peacefully on Saturday 10th August,
aged 58 years.
The funeral service will take place
at St. Mary the Virgin Church,
Castor Road, Peterborough. PE6 7JA on Wednesday 4th September 2019
at 14.00.
Flowers maybe sent to the Chapel of Rest. Donations in lieu, if desired,
may be made at the service for
St. Mary's Church.
The family have requested that no
black is to be worn for the service.
All further enquires to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare,
1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ.
Tel:01733 225770
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019
