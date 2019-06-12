Home

John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd
31 Dogsthorpe Road
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 3AD
01733 561128
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:00
St. Peter and All Souls RC Church
Amalia Melillo Notice
MELILLO Amalia Peacefully on 25th May 2019 at Hinchingbrooke Hospital,
aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Carmine,
loving mother of Aniello, Thomas, and Lucio, and a much loved nonna.
Amalia will be greatly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Peter and All Souls RC Church
on Tuesday 25th June at 12.00 noon, followed by committal at
Fletton Cemetery. Flowers or donations in memory of Amalia for Dementia UK may be given at the service or sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd, 31 Dogsthorpe Road,
Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 12, 2019
