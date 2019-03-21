Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Symonds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Symonds

Notice Condolences

Alfred Symonds Notice
SYMONDS Alf Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on 10th
March 2019, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret.
Much loved father of Martin, Kay and Adam. Also a loving grandfather and
great grandfather.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 25th March, 12:30 pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Papworth Hospital Charity and Mesothelioma UK may be made at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Peterborough PE2 8DT.
Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.