SYMONDS Alf Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on 10th
March 2019, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret.
Much loved father of Martin, Kay and Adam. Also a loving grandfather and
great grandfather.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 25th March, 12:30 pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Papworth Hospital Charity and Mesothelioma UK may be made at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Peterborough PE2 8DT.
Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
