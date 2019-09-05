Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00
St Peter & All Souls RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alessandro Di Dio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alessandro Di Dio

Notice Condolences

Alessandro Di Dio Notice
Di Dio Alessandro Passed away peacefully at
home on 28th August 2019,
aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of the late Concetta. Much treasured dad of Filippo, Giuseppe, Vincenza, Maria Stella, Salvatore and Lucia. Much loved
nonno, brother and friend
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 11th September,
11.00am at St Peter & All Souls
RC Church followed by burial.
Flowers welcome.
Any enquires to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton,
Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.