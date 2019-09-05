|
Di Dio Alessandro Passed away peacefully at
home on 28th August 2019,
aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of the late Concetta. Much treasured dad of Filippo, Giuseppe, Vincenza, Maria Stella, Salvatore and Lucia. Much loved
nonno, brother and friend
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 11th September,
11.00am at St Peter & All Souls
RC Church followed by burial.
Flowers welcome.
Any enquires to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton,
Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019