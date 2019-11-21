|
|
|
BELL Alda Aged 89 years.
Passed away peacefully on the 5th November 2019.
Beloved wife of the late John Bell. Devoted mother of Anna.
Much loved nonna of Andrew and Emma. Loving great nonna of Luca, Harry, Romeo, Connor and Lilah-Rose.
A greatly missed Yaxley legend.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Peter's Church, Yaxley, on
Tuesday 10th December 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment
at Yaxley Cemetery.
Floral tributes may be sent to
M J Claypole Funeral Directors,
37 Main Street, Yaxley PE7 3LZ
Tel: 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019