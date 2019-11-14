|
WILSON Alan George It is with great sadness the family announce after a long illness the death of Alan at Swan House Care Home in Chatteris on 6th November 2019. Dearly loved Husband of Christine, much loved Dad of Stephen and Stuart and Father-in-law of Debbie and Sharon, Devoted Grandad of Lucy, Charlotte, Matthew and Aimee and Great Grandad to Seth, Arlo and Orla and Older Brother of the late Don. Funeral service to be held at
St. Peter's Church March on
Thursday 28th November 2019 at 2.45pm followed by cremation at Fenland Crematorium March.
Family have requested that mourners wear bright clothes. Family flowers only, Donations in Alan's memory for The Multiple Sclerosis Society
may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors,
City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019