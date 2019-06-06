|
|
|
WARBURTON Alan Passed away on 20th May 2019
at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall,
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Pauline.
A much loved father of Andy and Sara. He was also a grandfather who will
be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 18th June, 1:00 pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations
for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice
may be made at the service or
sent c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Peterborough PE2 8DT.
Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 6, 2019
Read More