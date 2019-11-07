Home

TUSHINGHAM Alan Passed away peacefully on the
17th October 2019, aged 84 years. Dearest husband of the late Irene,
and dad to Sue, Jill and John.
Devoted grandad and great grandad. The funeral service will take place at 11.00am on Wednesday 13th November at Peterborough Crematorium. Flowers may be sent to
MJ Claypole Funeral Directors,
37 Main Street, Yaxley, PE7 3LZ. Donations may be made at the service to Parkinson's UK in Alan's memory. For any further enquiries please contact Tel:- 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019
