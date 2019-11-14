|
TODHUNTER Alan Peacefully passed away at Peterborough City Hospital on
31st October 2019 aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of Hazel.
Much loved dad of Amanda and James. Dear papa of Amy and Ellie.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 18th November, 1.30 pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations
for Macmillan Cancer Support
may be given at the service or sent
to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019