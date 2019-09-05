|
|
|
TILLMAN Alan Passed away on 23rd August 2019 aged 81 years. Much loved husband of Jean and dear father of Andrew, Rosemary and Philip who will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 9th September, 10.30am at
St Mary Magdalene Church, Stilton. Flowers welcome but if preferred donations for the Stroke Association may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019