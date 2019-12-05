|
|
|
SWEPSON Alan Former Landlord of the Peacock Public House, Spalding, passed away peacefully in the
Pilgrim Hospital, Boston on
Sunday 24th November 2019,
aged 72 years.
Much loved Husband to Pat,
loving Dad to Shelly and Andrew, Father-in-Law to Andy and Daniel and a beloved Grandad to Daniel and Jessica.
Funeral service to take place at
South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Monday 16th December at 11.00 a.m.
The family request
bright colours to be worn.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, will be towards Dementia Uk.
C/o J Willson Funeral Directors,
40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs
Tel 01775 722915.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019