|
|
|
Gowler Alan Died peacefully on 21st February
2019, aged 86 years.
Much loved husband of Doreen, father of Paula, father-in-law of Mike and a proud granddad and great-granddad.
The Funeral Service will take
place on Wednesday 13th
March 2019 at 10.30am at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for the Neonatal
Intensive Care Unit at PCH.
All further enquiries to
R J Scholes Funeral Service, 4 Horsegate, Deeping St James,
PE6 8EN. Tel: 01778 380659
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
