BARNES Alan Douglas Passed away peacefully
on 18th October 2019 at
3 Claygate, aged 72 years.
He will be sadly missed by Denise, his wife, son Mark, grandchildren Leah & Jake and great-grandson Riley, sisters Carol & Pauline and all who knew him. The funeral service will be held on Friday 8th November 2019 at 11.00am at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu
of flowers may be made at the service
for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.
Enquiries may be directed to
H E Bull & Son, 61 Inhams Road, Whittlesey Tel: 01733 203573
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019