Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00
Skipton Crematorium
Yvonne Honeyman Notice
Honeyman Yvonne Peacefully in Pendleside Hospice on Tuesday 1st October 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Yvonne, aged 59 years, adored and much loved wife of William (Billy), cherished and dearly loved
mum of James and Emma,
dearest sister of Paul.
Funeral service will take place on Friday 11th October 2019
at Skipton Crematorium at 10am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Pendleside Hospice c/o
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley
Tel: 01282 831854
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 4, 2019
