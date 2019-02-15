|
HARTLEY Yvonne Augusta On Wednesday 6th February 2019 peacefully in Royal Blackburn Hospital surrounded by her family, Yvonne aged 94 years, of Nelson.
Beloved wife of the late Peter, much loved mum of Danny, Billy, Mika, Michelle and the late Lena, mother in law of Helen and Ann and a dear grandma
and great grandma.
A funeral service and cremation will be held on Monday 18th February 2019 at 10.40am
at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 15, 2019
