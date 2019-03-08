|
HESELTINE Winifred
(formerly Winifred Park)
(nee Watson) On Monday 25th February, peacefully in
Royal Blackburn Hospital,
Winifred aged 92 years.
The funeral service will be held
at Burnley Crematorium
on Friday 15th March at 10.40am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired,
made payable to Myeloma UK, c/o Fred Hamer Funeral Service.
No black to be worn at the
request of the dearly departed.
Winnie will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Enq: Fred Hamer F/S,
275/279 Leeds Road,
Nelson. Tel 01282 606505
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 8, 2019
