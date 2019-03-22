|
NUTTER Willis Hartley On Thursday 7th March, peacefully in Royal Blackburn Hospital,
Willis aged 72 years of Colne.
Dear brother of Deidra,
much loved uncle of Lindsey
and Claire and great uncle of Robert and Jake.
A funeral service and cremation will be held today
Friday 22nd March 2019 at 12.30pm at Skipton Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being
gratefully received for
Alzheimer's Society c/o
Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 22, 2019
